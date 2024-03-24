First female detective appointed at Beavercreek Police Department

BEAVERCREEK — The first-ever female detective has been appointed in the Beavercreek Police Department.

Officer Casey McCain is the first-ever female detective in the Beavercreek Police Department’s history/.

Officer McCain started working with the City of Beavercreek Police Department in February 2022, according to a Facebook post by Beavercreek PD.

>> ‘Unfair and unjust;’ Community furious after SRO arrested for alleged relationship with student

She served as a police officer with the City of Urbana since 2016. Before that, she was a dispatcher at the Champaign County Communications Center from 2013 to 2016.

She completed the Clark State Community College Police Academy where she obtained her Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission certification in November 2015.

“Officer McCain has consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism and dedication throughout her career,” said Beavercreek Police Chief Jeff Fiorita. “Her assignment to detective is a testament to her exemplary service to the Beavercreek community and leadership qualities. We are proud to have her as the first female detective in our department’s history.”

McCain is one of 10 total female officers, out of the 50 sworn police officers in the department. This represents the highest number of women ever to serve on Beavercreek PD’s force.

©2024 Cox Media Group