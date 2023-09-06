Local

Firefighters on scene of vacant house fire in Jefferson Township

By WHIO Staff

Jefferson Township Fire Truck Stock Photo Photo credit to Jefferson Twp.'s Fire website

JEFFERSON TWP. — Firefighters and medics responded to a house fire in Jefferson Township late Tuesday night.

Jefferson Township firefighters and medics were dispatched at 11:55 p.m. to the 200 block of Davenport Avenue on initial reports of a house fire, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Several firefighters are at the scene.

The house appears to be a vacant structure, according to dispatchers.

AES Ohio has been requested to the scene, scanner traffic indicated.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

