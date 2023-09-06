Deputy, battalion chief who saved woman from Harrison Twp. fire honored

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Tuesday night a woman got to meet the emergency crews who saved her from a fire in Harrison Township.

It’s been a month since a fire tore through the Meadows of Catalpa Apartment Complex, but some are still feeling the impact.

Body camera footage obtained by News Center 7 showed the moment Battalion Chief Dave Nangle and Deputy Javan Richardson got to Tomasina Barfield, picked her up, and got her to safety.

“I just remember seeing fire and not knowing what to do. I don’t know how I got out. I just know I was on the ground, and somebody picked me up and took me to the ambulance basically.” Barfield said.

Tuesday evening Tomasina got to thank those first responders who saved her life.

" I’m grateful for everything that they did. Because there was nothing I could do. I couldn’t move. I was in shock. I’m still in shock,” Barfield said.

The township recognized Richardson and Nangle for their work that day helping Barfield who breathed in smoke and hurt her back after falling.

“We never know what we’re going to go. I’m just glad to see her tonight and see that she’s healthy, she’s getting better,” Richardson said.

Barfield is disabled and the fire left her homeless.

“It’s been a struggle, it’s been a struggle. One minute I was meditating in my room because that’s what I do and the next minute my house is on fire,” she said.

She said she is staying with friends leaning on her faith. She’s taking things day by day.

“I’m just grateful that I made it out alive,” she said.

The fire was so intense that 40 people could not go back to their homes.

Fire investigators said a grill on a patio started the fire.





