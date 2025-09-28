Firefighters on scene of structure fire in Montgomery County

UNION — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Montgomery County on Sunday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Lutz Drive in Union on reports of a structure fire.

According to an Englewood Police and Fire dispatcher, crews are on scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated that there was smoke showing from the roof of the structure.

This is a developing story.

