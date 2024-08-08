Firefighters on scene of barn fire in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are on scene of a barn fire in Miami Township.
Crews are responding to the fire in the area of South Union Road and Zeck Road, according to the Miami Valley Fire District.
People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.
