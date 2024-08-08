1 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Thursday morning.

Around 1:06 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Alexander Drive on reports of a shooting.

One person was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital.

Details on the victim’s condition were not immediately available.

Police are on the scene investigating the shooting. No suspect information was available at this time.

This is a developing story.

