Two injured after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people were injured after a crash in Darke County Wednesday evening.

Around 6:43 p.m. Aug. 7, crews were dispatched to the 6900 block of State Route 571 on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

According to the preliminary investigation, a sedan driven by 65-year-old Regina Bailey of Greenville was heading Northwest on SR 571 and attempted to make a left turn into a private drive.

A pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Tonya Louk of London was heading Northwest on SR 571 and attempted to pass the sedan as it was turning.

The two vehicles struck and traveled off the road. The pickup truck struck a utility pole before it came to rest.

Louk and Bailey were both taken to Wayne ER with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

