Firefighters on scene of business fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters have responded to a business fire in Dayton Wednesday morning.

>>1 hospitalized after shooting near Wright State University campus; suspect at large

Dayton firefighters and police officers were dispatched at 7:24 a.m. to the 800 block of Xenia Avenue on initial reports of a business fire.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that when firefighters arrived at the scene, there was heavy smoke.

Initial scanner traffic indicates that AES Ohio has been requested to the scene.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group