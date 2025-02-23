Firefighters save horse in distress on icy pasture

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ohio rescued a horse in distress on Thursday.

The Lafayette Township Fire Department responded to reports of a horse lying in an icy pasture just before 10 a.m.

Photos from the scene show several firefighters, police and tow truck drivers working to get the horse back on its feet.

The fire department said the Medina Fire Department, Medina Police Department, Medina County All-Hazards Rope Team, Armstrong Cable, Lloyd’s Towing & Service and the Lafayette Township Service Department helped rescue the horse.

