Firefighters responding to barn fire in Darke County

ARCANUM, Darke County — Firefighters are responding to reports of a barn fire in Darke County Saturday evening, a Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

>> Police K9 apprehends suspect after hours-long SWAT standoff in Miamisburg

Fire crews were dispatched on reports of a fire in the 4000 block of Grubbs-Rex Road in Arcanum around 8 p.m.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group