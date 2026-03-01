Firefighters responded to reported house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in a Dayton neighborhood.
Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 5 p.m. to the 2200 block of Nill Avenue on a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
Dayton Police & Fire wrote in a social media post that smoke was showing from a two-story home.
Firefighters were extinguishing a fire in the attic, the social media post stated.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this story.
