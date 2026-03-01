Firefighters responded to reported house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in a Dayton neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 5 p.m. to the 2200 block of Nill Avenue on a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton Police & Fire wrote in a social media post that smoke was showing from a two-story home.

Firefighters were extinguishing a fire in the attic, the social media post stated.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group