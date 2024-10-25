Firefighters respond to vacant house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a vacant house fire in Dayton early Friday morning.
Around 12:35 a.m. Dayton Fire Department crews were dispatched to South Jersey Street on reports of a structure fire.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that the house was vacant.
As of 1:30 a.m., the fire appeared to be under control.
iWitness7 Viewer footage shows some residual smoke, as well as a burnt mark on the outside of the house on the second floor.
This is a developing story.
