Firefighters respond to structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 6:14 a.m. Dayton Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Anna Street on reports of a structure fire.

The structure is a single-story residence with a basement, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the residence when the fire started.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

