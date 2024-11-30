Firefighters respond to structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Around 6:14 a.m. Dayton Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Anna Street on reports of a structure fire.
The structure is a single-story residence with a basement, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
It is unclear if anyone was inside the residence when the fire started.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story,
