Firefighters respond to structure fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Darke County early Friday morning.
Around 2:44 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 9700 block of Banks Road on reports of a structure fire, according to a Darke County Dispatcher.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
