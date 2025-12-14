Firefighters respond to reports of house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a reported house fire in Dayton on Sunday.
The fire was reported along Hochwalt Avenue near S Paul Laurence Dunbar Street around 11:20 a.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Emergency scanner traffic indicates that crews saw heavy smoke when they arrived on scene.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
