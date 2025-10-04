Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in Dayton Saturday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The fire was reported in the 3200 block of Wayne Avenue around 2:40 p.m.
News Center 7 crews on scene see several Dayton firefighters and an AES crew working in the area.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
