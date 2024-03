DAYTON — Firefighters are responding after two homes reportedly caught fire Sunday.

Fire crews were called to respond to the fire in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m.

According to initial emergency scanner traffic, a fire started between two houses and they both started to catch on fire.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.

