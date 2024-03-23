Woman dead after rollover crash in Montgomery County

CLAY TOWNSHIP — A 66-year-old woman is dead after a car crash in Clay Township Saturday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post Lieutenant Dallas Root.

At approximately 10:56 a.m., troopers responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Diamond Mill Road and Phillipsburg Union Road.

Stephanie L. Lankford, 66, of Trotwood was pronounced dead on scene, Root said.

A preliminary investigation found that a 26-year-old man from Florence, Kentucky driving a 2019 Ram pickup truck ran a stop sign and crashed into the Lankford’s 2017 GMC Terrain.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead after rollover crash in Montgomery County

The man was traveling eastbound on Phillipsburg Union Road and ran the stop sign at the intersection. Lankford was heading northbound on Diamond Mill Road when the crash occurred, Root said.

As a result of the impact, the GMC overturned and went off the right side of the roadway. It came to a final rest of its roof.

Root said the 26-year-old was evaluated on scene by Union Fire and EMS but was not taken to a hospital.

>> School resource officer accused of having relationship with student in Preble County arrested

The OSHP Dayton post was assisted on scene by the Union Fire Department, Englewood Fire Department, Clay Township Police Department, and a towing company.

The crash remains under investigation.

We will continue to follow this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group