Firefighters respond to large fire at Ohio manufacturing factory

WAYNE COUNTY, OHIO — Firefighters responded to a fire at a Northern Ohio manufacturing factory on Saturday night.
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The Orrville Firefighters Association said in a social media post that they responded to a “5-Alarm Fire” in Wayne County, Ohio.
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The fire was reported at Southwood Lumber Pallet Inc., according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.
Orrville firefighters said that multiple Wayne County departments responded to the fire.
Photos show smoke filling the air.
We will continue to follow this story.
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