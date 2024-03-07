Firefighters respond to house fire in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Preble County.

Eaton firefighters and Preble County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 6:27 a.m. to the 4200 block of Washington Jackson Road on initial reports of a structure fire.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that firefighters are at the scene, but no other information is available.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that a two-story structure was full of flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Photos from the scene show smoke coming from the house and several firefighters medics at the scene.

We are working to learn if there were any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

