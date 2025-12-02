Firefighters respond to house fire in Piqua neighborhood

PIQUA — Firefighters responded to a house fire in a Piqua neighborhood.
Piqua firefighters were dispatched just after 3 a.m. to the 300 block of Staunton Street on a reported structure fire, according to Miami County dispatchers.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that smoke was coming from the attic.
Dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that firefighters were at the scene. But no other information was available.
We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and what caused the fire.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this developing story.
