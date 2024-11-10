Firefighters respond to house fire in Montgomery County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Montgomery County early Sunday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 2:29 a.m. Jefferson Township Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Soldiers Home Road on reports of a structure fire.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police cruiser involved in crash in Dayton; Injuries reported
- Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries after Clark County shooting
- Couple renews vows at Frisch’s parking lot in Kettering
Upon arrival, crews found a two-story house on fire. Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated smoke was showing.
Everyone evacuated the building and no injuries have been reported at this time according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]