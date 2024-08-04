Firefighters respond to house fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Miamisburg.

Fire crews are responding to the fire in the area of Terrington Way near Colson Ct., according to the Miami Valley Fire District.

>> 8/4 Memorial to be unveiled, dedicated today

People are being asked to avoid the area.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

11:40…Crews are on scene of a Structure Fire on Terrington Way near Colson Ct. Avoid the area Posted by Miami Valley Fire District on Sunday, August 4, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group