Firefighters respond to house fire in Miami Township neighborhood

MIAMI TWP. — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in Miami Township late Sunday night.

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The fire was reported at around 11:11 p.m. at the 4500 block of Richwood Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.

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Scanner traffic indicated that there was heavy fire when firefighters arrived at the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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