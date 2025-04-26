Firefighters respond to house fire in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Harrison Township early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 3:35 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2030 block of Neva Drive on reports of a house fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

Everyone was able to evacuate the house, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

According to the dispatch sergeant, there were reports of cats still being inside, but it is unclear if they have been located at this time.

Units from Harrison Township Fire, Dayton Fire, and Butler Township Fire responded to put out the fire.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group