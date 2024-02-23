Firefighters respond to house fire in Greene County

FAIRBORN — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Greene County early Friday morning.

>>Man sentenced for deadly shooting at Springfield Mini-Mart

Fairborn firefighters and officers were dispatched around 2:39 a.m. on initial reports of a house fire.

Greene County Sheriff’s dispatch told News Center 7 that the city of Fairborn is handling the investigation.

We reached out Fairborn to but could not get any other information.

Initial scanner traffic indicated police officers could see thick smoke and flames at the scene.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2024 Cox Media Group