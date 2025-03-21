Firefighters respond to house fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Greene County early Friday morning.

Around 4:48 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 2100 block of Stevenson Rd on reports of a house fire.

Police and fire are on scene, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

