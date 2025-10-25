Firefighters respond to house fire in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Fairborn early Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 5:18 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Graceland Drive on reports of a house fire.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police looking for woman suspected of taking cash left by another customer at self-checkout
- Suspect crawls in vent to get away from police
- At least 1 taken to hospital after wrong-way crash on I-75 in Moraine
Additional details were not immediately available.
Emergency scanner traffic indicated the house was fully engulfed in flames.
News Center is working to learn more and will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group