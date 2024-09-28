Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a house in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 1:32 a.m. Dayton Fire Department Crews were dispatched to the 4600 block of Oakridge Drive on reports of a house fire.

The house did not appear to be occupied, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

This is a developing story.

