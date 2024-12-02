Flames, smoke break through roof of house in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in Dayton.

Around 3:19 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Lakeview Ave in Dayton on reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a house with fire in the basement, according to emergency scanner traffic.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that everyone was able to evacuate the house.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

