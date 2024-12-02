Local

Flames, smoke break through roof of house in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
Lakeview Ave Fire Dayton (Amber Jenkins)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 has crews heading to the scene, we will have the latest on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Around 3:19 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Lakeview Ave in Dayton on reports of a structure fire.

>> PHOTOS: Smoke fills the air after house fire in Dayton

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, crews found a house with fire in the basement, according to emergency scanner traffic.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that everyone was able to evacuate the house.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

0 of 13

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


0

Most Read