Flames, smoke break through roof of house in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in Dayton.
Around 3:19 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Lakeview Ave in Dayton on reports of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, crews found a house with fire in the basement, according to emergency scanner traffic.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that everyone was able to evacuate the house.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story.
