Firefighters respond to garage fire in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Preble County early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 3:54 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 400 block of East High Street in Eaton on reports of a garage fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

Units are on scene working to put out the fire, according to a Preble County Dispatcher.

According to Emergency Scanner Traffic, the garage was detached from any other structures.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group