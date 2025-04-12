Firefighters respond to garage fire in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Preble County early Saturday morning.
Around 3:54 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 400 block of East High Street in Eaton on reports of a garage fire.
Units are on scene working to put out the fire, according to a Preble County Dispatcher.
According to Emergency Scanner Traffic, the garage was detached from any other structures.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
