Firefighters respond to garage fire in Piqua

PIQUA — Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Piqua on Saturday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 900 block of Young Street on reports of a structure fire, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated there was heavy fire showing on one side of an attached garage.

The dispatcher confirmed that everyone was able to evacuate the structure.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

