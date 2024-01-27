Firefighters respond to garage fire in Montgomery County

WEST CARROLLTON — Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Montgomery County early Saturday morning.

West Carrollton Fire crews were dispatched to the 500 block of North Miami Ave on reports of a garage fire.

A West Carrollton Dispatcher told News Center 7 that crews are on the scene investigating the fire, but no other preliminary details were immediately available.

