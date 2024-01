MIAMI COUNTY — A bridge replacement project will close a stretch of road in Miami County through August.

Starting on Thursday, Feb. 8, Peterson Road between CR-25A and North Piqua Troy Road will be closed through August 2024.

Crews will be replacing the bridge that crosses the Great Miami River.

There will be a detour from CR-25A to Eldean Rd to Piqua Troy Rd.

