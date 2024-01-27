Volunteer fire department responds to RV fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A volunteer fire department responded to an RV fire in Clark County early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, the Pitchin Village Fire Department responded to an RV fire in the 4300 block of South Pitchin Rd in Clark County.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated there was a propane tank near the RV that was on fire.

A Pitchin Village Fire Department official told News Center 7 that the fire is out. No other details were immediately available.

We will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.









