Firefighters respond to ‘fully engulfed’ car fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Firefighters responded to a ‘fully engulfed’ car fire in Trotwood early Thursday morning.

Around 2:11 a.m. crews were initially dispatched to the 6300 block of Howie Street on reports of a car fire.

Upon arrival, crews updated the address to somewhere along Norfolk Ave.

The car was fully engulfed in flames, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone was inside the vehicle when it caught fire.

This is a developing story.

