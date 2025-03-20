Firefighters respond to ‘fully engulfed’ car fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Firefighters responded to a ‘fully engulfed’ car fire in Trotwood early Thursday morning.
Around 2:11 a.m. crews were initially dispatched to the 6300 block of Howie Street on reports of a car fire.
Upon arrival, crews updated the address to somewhere along Norfolk Ave.
The car was fully engulfed in flames, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
At this time, it is unclear if anyone was inside the vehicle when it caught fire.
This is a developing story.
