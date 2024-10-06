Firefighters respond to fire in Clayton horse barn

CLAYTON — Firefighters responded to a fire in a horse barn in Clayton early Sunday morning.
Around 1:44 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 600 block of North Main Street in Clayton on reports of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, crews found a small fire in a horse barn, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story.
