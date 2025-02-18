Firefighters respond to fire in church pastor’s office in Montgomery County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters responded to a church fire in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning.

Around 4:19 a.m. crews were called to the Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church located at 5370 Dayton-Liberty Rd in Jefferson Township on reports of a fire.

Crews quickly located a small fire in the pastor’s office, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was inside the church when the fire started.

This is a developing story.

