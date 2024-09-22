Firefighters respond to car, house fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Firefighters battled a car and house fire in Darke County on Sunday.
The fire occurred before 3 p.m. in the 300 block of West Main Street in Versailles.
iWitness 7 reporters tell News Center 7 that a live wire appeared to have fallen on a car, starting the fire.
News Center 7 is working to learn if this fire was related to the storm that moved through the area.
We will continue to follow this story.
