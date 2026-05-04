Firefighters respond to 2 separate vehicle fires on I-75

VANDALI — Firefighters extinguished two separate vehicles on Interstate 75 on Sunday.

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The Vandalia Division of Fire said in a social media post that their department and Butler Township firefighters handled the fires.

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The first fire involved a semi-truck around 12:20 p.m. on I-75 northbound near Northwoods Boulevard. An iWitness-7 reporter sent video of the fire.

There was a lot of smoke from the semi.

The second fire involved a red car on I-75 just past Northwoods Boulevard. Firefighters temporarily blocked the right lane, according to the social media post.

No injuries were reported.

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