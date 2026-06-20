Firefighters rescue kitten from car engine compartment

BELLEFONTAINE — Local firefighters rescued a kitten from a tough spot last week.
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On Thursday, June 18, Bellfontaine firefighters responded to Southtowne Meadows to assist with removing a kitten from the engine compartment of a car, according to a social media post.
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The kitten was held at the fire station until the Logan County Animal Shelter opened.
The kitten has since found a new home!
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