Firefighters rescue ducklings that fell into stormwater grate

TWINSBURG, Ohio — Firefighters rescued several ducklings that had fallen into a stormwater grate in Twinsburg Friday morning.

In a post shared on Facebook, the Twinsburg Fire Department shared that one of their crews rescued several ducklings that had fallen into a stormwater grate in the parking lot of the Cleveland Clinic.

“Twinsburg Fire is prepared to respond to many types of rescue disciplines, even those involving babies with webbed feet,” the post read.

The mother duck was reportedly acting “very animated” in the parking lot, which prompted a passerby to investigate and notify the dispatch center.

The firefighters were able to safely retrieve all of the baby ducks and reunite them with their mother.

Ducklings Rescued Twinsburg (Twinsburg Fire)

