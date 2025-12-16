LONDON, Ohio — Firefighters rescued a dog that was stranded on a frozen pond on Monday.

On Monday, London Fire Department crews responded to a report of a dog that had been stranded on a frozen pond, according to a social media post from the department.

Crews arrived on scene and assessed the conditions before safely rescuing the dog.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

“This incident is a good reminder that ice conditions can be unpredictable and dangerous for both people and pets. We encourage everyone to use caution around frozen ponds and waterways,” the post read.

Firefighters rescue dog stranded on frozen pond Photos courtesy of City of London Fire Department on Facebook. (City of London Fire Department)

