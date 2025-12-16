Firefighters rescue dog stranded on frozen pond

LONDON, Ohio — Firefighters rescued a dog that was stranded on a frozen pond on Monday.
On Monday, London Fire Department crews responded to a report of a dog that had been stranded on a frozen pond, according to a social media post from the department.
Crews arrived on scene and assessed the conditions before safely rescuing the dog.
The dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.
“This incident is a good reminder that ice conditions can be unpredictable and dangerous for both people and pets. We encourage everyone to use caution around frozen ponds and waterways,” the post read.
