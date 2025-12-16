STAY INFORMED: Several school districts announce delays, closures due to road conditions, cold temps

MIAMI VALLEY — A handful of school districts in the Miami Valley have announced delays and closures due to the road conditions and cold temperatures.

Greenview Local School District in Greene County is closed on Tuesday. Fairborn City Schools in Greene County will be on a 2-hour delay, with no AM pre-school.

Valley View School District and New Lebanon Local Schools in Montgomery County will have a two-hour delay on Tuesday.

Bethel Local Schools, Bradford Schools, Covington Exempted Village Schools, Miami East Local Schools, Miami Montessori School, Milton Union Schools, Newton Local Schools, Piqua City Schools, Troy Christian Schools, and Troy City Schools in Miami County have a two-hour delay on Tuesday.

Piqua 7th Day Adventist School and RT Industries in Miami County will be on a one-hour delay.

Graham Local Schools and Triad Local Schools in Champaign County will have a two-hour delay on Tuesday.

Tecumseh Local Schools, Southeastern Local Schools, and Guiding Shepherd Christian School in Clark County have a two-hour delay on Tuesday.

Wilmington City Schools in Clinton County will have a two-hour delay.

Springboro Schools in Warren County will be on a two-hour delay.

Randolph Southern School Corp. in Randolph County, Indiana, will be on a two-hour delay.

Community Christian School and Richmond Community Schools in Wayne County, Indiana, will be closed and have an E-learning day.

