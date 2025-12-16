Total of 9 people hurt after multiple fires in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A total of nine people were hurt after crews responded to multiple fires over the span of 12 hours in Springfield on Monday.

News Center 7 previously reported that crews were called to Broadway Avenue on reports of a house fire around 11 a.m.

Three people got out, but there were still two kids trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to get the kids out. Several firefighters were injured in the process.

“Our crews pushed themselves. We ended up with four firefighter injuries. Two received burns from their search efforts. In that heavy fire conditions, one received a cut injury, and another one fell through the floor. He was stuck; he fell through to his armpits from the first floor of the basement,” Springfield Fire Department Chief Jacob King said.

The two kids were taken to Dayton Children’s with serious injuries. The other three people, the mother and two other children, were also hospitalized but are expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

