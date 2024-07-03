Firefighters rescue dog after fire damages multiple houses

DAYTON — Firefighters were able to rescue a dog after multiple houses were damaged in a fire Tuesday.

Crews were called to respond to the fire in the 100 block of Delaware Avenue.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a fully involved house fire that was catching two houses on both sides of it on fire, according to Dayton District Chief Andrew Wiley.

The houses on each side were occupied but the people inside were able to get out before crews arrived on scene.

A dog in one of the houses was rescued and brought out alive, Wiley said.

Dayton Police & Fire posted photos of the dog on Facebook Wednesday. The dog was unconscious when located.

“Despite the property loss of yesterday’s fire on Delaware Ave., a bright spot came with the successful rescue of a pet from one of the homes involved in the fire,” the post said.

Crews were able to resuscitate the dog with a pet oxygen mask.

“Great work by the crew members on a very complex and dynamic incident!” the post said.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

