UPDATE: Police, hazmat block off busy intersection in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 8:15 A.M.
Several firefighters and officers are investigating an incident at a busy Dayton intersection.
The Dayton Police and Fire Departments were dispatched around 7:40 a.m. on a reported incident at W. Third and Wilkinson Streets, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher Center supervisor.
Photos show Dayton Hazmat, AES Ohio, Dayton police, and fire on the scene.
We have a news crew at the scene gathering more information.
News Center 7 will continue to update this story.
