Firefighters investigating ‘intentionally’ set fire in apartment stairwell

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Fire Department is investigating a fire that was “intentionally” set at an apartment building on Sunday morning.
Crews responded to a call at an apartment building in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue for a small fire in the stairwell, according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.
A resident of the building said he saw smoke in the hall outside of his apartment door and panicked.
The resident then climbed out a window and went over to an adjacent balcony.
Fire crews stated that the fire was set intentionally and cause $1,000 worth of damage.
