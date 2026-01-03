Firefighters investigating fire near local grocery store

DAYTON — Firefighters are investigating a fire in a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday morning near People’s Market.
The call came in just before 2 a.m. to the 20 block of Marathon Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ohio woman charged in death of 3-year-old daughter; $2M bond set
- Local school district mourning ‘unexpected passing’ of ‘beloved’ band director, teacher
- Police investigating after 2 people shot, killed on New Year’s Day
There were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group