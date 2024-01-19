Firefighters investigating after man dies following local house fire

HARRISON TWP. — Firefighters are investigating after a man dies following a house fire in Montgomery County Thursday night.

Harrison Township firefighters and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 7:08 p.m. to the 2700 block of Rugby Road on initial reports of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy fire showing from the back of the house, Battalion Chief Seth Dodds told News Center 7 at the scene.

Photos from the scene show flames from the roof of the house.

“Due to the structural sound of the residence, we were able to gain access to some of the areas,” said Dodds.

Harrison Township firefighters found a man inside the residence and transported him to the hospital where he later died, according to Dodds.

Rugby Road is back open after being closed from West Siebenthaler Avenue to Golfview Avenue.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We are working the learn the victim’s name.

